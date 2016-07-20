BRIEF-U.S. Department of Justice approves Molson Coors as acquirer of Sabmiller's interest in Millercoors

July 20 (Reuters) - Molson Coors Brewing Co

* U.S. Department of Justice approves Molson Coors as acquirer of Sabmiller's interest in Millercoors

* Molson Coors Brewing Co - Proposed AB Inbev-Sabmiller merger is still subject to clearance from Chinese regulatory authorities

* Molson Coors Brewing Co - Still awaiting additional closing conditions for AB Inbev-Sabmiller merger to be completed

* Molson Coors Brewing Co - "Now well on our way to closing our transaction, which we expect will be completed before end of year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)