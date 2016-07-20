FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Campbell Soup lowers its outlook for FY net sales
July 20, 2016 / 7:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Campbell Soup lowers its outlook for FY net sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co :

* Revises fiscal 2016 full-year sales guidance and outlines factors impacting fiscal 2017

* Campbell lowered its outlook for net sales for FY

* Continues to expect 2016 adjusted EBIT to grow 11 to 13 percent and adjusted EPS to grow 11 to 13 percent, or $2.93 to $3.00 per share

* Continues to expect its current cost savings initiatives to deliver $300 million in annual savings by fiscal 2018

* Expects to generate approximately $1.3 billion in cash flow from operations in fiscal 2016

* Now expects FY net sales to decline by 2 percent to 1 percent compared to previous range of 1 percent to 0 percent

* Reiterated its long-term targets for organic sales and earnings

* 2016 sales guidance includes 1-point benefit from deal with Garden Fresh Gourmet and a 2-point negative impact from currency translation

* Plans to build e-commerce capabilities in China to extend Kjeldsens brand, to launch Tim Tam biscuits, Goldfish snack crackers

* To use only antibiotic-free chicken in its products, a shift that will be implemented over next few years

* Revised 2016 net sales guidance reflects impact of recent recall of Bolthouse Farms protein drinks and related production outage

* Anticipates increased strategic share repurchases, unless cash is needed to help fund future external development

* Expects to deliver incremental savings of approximately $50 million in fiscal 2017

* "In China, Campbell intends to increase marketing efforts behind its Kjeldsens brand in its key markets of Shanghai and Guangdong province" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

