a year ago
BRIEF-American Express U.S. Consumer Services net income up 74 pct
July 20, 2016 / 9:41 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-American Express U.S. Consumer Services net income up 74 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - American Express Co

* Qtrly return on average equity (ROE) was 26.4 percent, down from 28.1 percent a year ago.

* Qtrly consolidated provisions for losses were $463 million, down 1 percent from $467 million a year ago

* Net income from quarter included a gain of $1.1 billion ($677 million after-tax) from sale of company's Costco U.S. cobrand card portfolio

* Quarter net income of $373 million, up 1 percent from $369 million a year ago

* Net income from quarter included $232 million ($151 million after-tax) restructuring charge related to efforts to reduce cost base

* "Expect 2016 results to be at the high end of the range we shared earlier this year"

* "During the quarter, we again made substantial investments in marketing and technology to help grow the business"

* Expectations for 2017 remain unchanged

* Now plan to increase the quarterly dividend by 10 percent to 32 cents per share

* Qtrly consolidated expenses were $4.8 billion, down 15 percent from $5.6 billion a year ago

* U.S. Consumer Services reported second-quarter net income of $1.1 billion, up 74 percent from $613 million a year ago.

* Quarter net income of $576 million, up 5 percent from $550 million a year ago

* International Consumer and Network Services reported second-quarter net income of $228 million, up 18 percent

* Now plan to repurchase up to an additional $3.3 billion shares over the next four quarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
