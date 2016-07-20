FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Monarch Casino & Resort qtrly earnings per share $ 0.32

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Monarch Casino & Resort Inc :

* Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc reports second quarter net revenue of $54.6 million and net income of $5.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $52.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Entered into an amended and restated credit facility

* Former $100 million credit facility was increased to $250 million

* Maturity date of credit facility was extended from November 15, 2016 to july 20, 2021

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.32

* Monarch may use borrowings from credit facility to pay for costs related to expansion project at its Monarch Casino Black Hawk Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
