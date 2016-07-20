FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-IMAX Q2 earnings per share $0.11
July 20, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-IMAX Q2 earnings per share $0.11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Imax Corporation Reports Second

* Says IMAX increases 2016 installation guidance to 155 theatres, up from original 2016 guidance of 115 to 120 theatres

* Says record backlog of 442 systems represents 40% growth to existing network of 1,102 theatres at quarter-end

* Quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.18

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.11

* There were 442 theatres in backlog as of June 30, 2016, up 14% from 388 in backlog as of march 31, 2016

* Qtrly revenues $91.7 million versus $107.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $86.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2ad1baP) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

