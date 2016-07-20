BRIEF-Consolidated Tomoka announces conclusion of strategic review process

July 20 (Reuters) - Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co :

* Co, board intend to continue discussions with some interested parties who have indicated interest in certain of company's assets

* Board determined that appropriate course of action at this time was to continue to pursue company's business plan

* Intends to complete, by end of 2016, remaining $7.0 million of $10.0 million share repurchase program approved in late 2015

* Will implement a quarterly dividend effective in q3 of 2016 in place of present semi-annual dividend

* To monetize all or a portion of its remaining commercial loan portfolio, which totaled approximately $24 million at June 30

* In active negotiations regarding potential transactions involving additional 1,000+ acres of land on west side of interstate 95

* Assuming closing of deals under contract, expects income property portfolio could grow by at least $100 million in next 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)