a year ago
BRIEF-Chevron and JOVO sign LNG agreement
July 20, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Chevron and JOVO sign LNG agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp :

* Chevron and JOVO sign LNG agreement

* Jovo is expected to receive up to 0.5 million metric tons per annum of lng over five years

* First delivery expected to arrive in 2018

* Unit Chevron U.S.A. Inc., has signed a key terms agreement with Singapore Carbon Hydrogen Energy Pte. Ltd

* When lng sale and purchase agreement is finalized, jovo is expected to receive up to 0.5 million metric tons per annum of lng over five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
