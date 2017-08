July 20 (Reuters) - Qorvo Inc :

* Audit report as of april 2 expresses opinion that co did not maintain effective internal control over financial reporting as of april 2, 2016

* Opinion that co did not maintain effective internal control due to effect of material weakness on achievement of objectives of control criteria Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)