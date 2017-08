July 21 (Reuters) - Leonteq AG :

* H1 total operating income up 7 pct to 119.3 million Swiss francs ($121.22 million)

* H1 cost-income ratio up 3 p.p. to 68 pct

* H1 group net profit down 4 pct to 37.2 million Swiss francs Source text - bit.ly/2adZBp5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9842 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)