July 20 (Reuters) - Enservco Corp :

* Special committee verified certain stock options granted under 2010 plan had exceeded applicable limitations on grants in 2010 plan

* On June 17, board appointed special committee of disinterested directors to address certain claims regarding its 2010 stock incentive plan