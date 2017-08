July 20 (Reuters) - Belden Inc :

* Belden inc says commencement of an underwritten public offering of 4.5 million depositary shares

* Belden inc says intends to use net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include investments in or extensions of credit to its subsidiaries among the others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)