BRIEF-Blackhawk Network Holdings to amend, restate credit agreement

July 20 (Reuters) - Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc :

* In connection with financing, company will also seek to amend certain terms to add operating flexibility

* Intends to enter into amended, restated credit agreement for $700 million credit facility

* Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc to amend and restate credit agreement

* Says amended and restated credit facility is expected to include a $400 million revolving credit facility

* $300 million accordion feature is also expected to be included in amended and restated credit facility.

* Amended and restated credit facility is expected to mature in July 2021

* Expects to use a portion of new term loan to repay outstanding term loans and revolving credit borrowings under credit agreement

* $700 million credit facility would replace company's existing credit facility