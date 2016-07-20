FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Horace Mann sees impact of Q2 severe weather to be $27-$28 mln
July 20, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Horace Mann sees impact of Q2 severe weather to be $27-$28 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Horace Mann Educators Corp :

* Horace mann estimates impact of q2 severe weather

* Estimates financial impact from weather-related catastrophe activity during three months ended june 30, will be $27 to $28 million

* Catastrophe losses were related to 14 catastrophe events, most significant being severe weather in texas and midwest

* Catastrophe estimate represents 17 to 18 percent points on estimated q2 2016 combined ratio, or about $0.42 to $0.44 per share after tax

* Experienced an increase in claim counts in auto, as adverse weather contributed to an increase in frequency

* Estimate q2 2016 property and casualty combined ratio will be between 111 and 112 percentage points Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

