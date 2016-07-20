FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Corelogic borrowed additional $525 mln on its term loan facility on July 18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Corelogic Inc :

* Corelogic Inc says on July 18 borrowed an additional $525.0 million on its term loan facility under its existing amended and restated credit agreement

* Corelogic Inc says has option to request its existing or new lenders to increase aggregate amount of commitments by an additional $225.0 million

* Existing credit agreement consists of $1.333 billion of outstanding term loan and $550 million revolving credit facility - SEC filing

* Says Term Loan Matures On, And Revolving Credit Facility Expires On, April 21, 2020 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

