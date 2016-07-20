BRIEF-Gibson Energy to explore sale of its industrial propane business

July 20 (Reuters) - Gibson Energy Inc :

* Engaged RBC capital markets as a financial advisor to assist company with a potential sale

* Gibsons to explore a potential sale of its industrial propane business

* Anticipates it would reinvest net sales proceeds from this potential divestiture into growth opportunities within its infrastructure business

* Making announcement of initiative after receiving certain unsolicited inquiries into possible sale of industrial propane business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)