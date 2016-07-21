BRIEF-EchoStar's unit places offering of $1.5 bln in senior notes

July 20 (Reuters) - Echostar Corp :

* Hughes Satellite Systems Corporation places offering of $1.5 billion in senior notes

* EchoStar Corp says net proceeds of offering are intended to be used for capital expenditures

* Says offering also includes $750 million aggregate principal amount of 6.625% senior notes due 2026 at an issue price of 100.0%

* Unit placed an offering of $750 million aggregate principal amount of 5.250% senior secured notes due 2026 at an issue price of 100.0%