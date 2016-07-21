FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tesla unveils 'Master Plan'
July 21, 2016 / 1:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tesla unveils 'Master Plan'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Tesla's Musk:

* Tesla unveils 'master Plan'

* Tesla's Musk says will expand to cover the major forms of terrestrial transport

* Driving with fail-operational capability

* When "true self-driving" is approved by regulators, it will mean that people will be able to summon teslas from "pretty much anywhere"

* Tesla's Musk says Tesla deploying partial autonomy now because when used correctly, it is "significantly safer than a person driving by themselves"

* Tesla's Musk expects that worldwide regulatory approval will require something on order of 6 billion miles (10 billion km)

* Duty trucks and high passenger-density urban transport should be ready for unveiling next year

* Tesla's Musk says believe tesla semi will deliver substantial reduction in cost of cargo transport, while increasing safety

* "first model 3 factory machine should be thought of as version 0.5, with version 1.0 probably in 2018"

* Tesla's Musk says 'master plan' includes plan to integrate energy generation and storage

* Roof-With-Battery product well if tesla, solarcity are different companies

* Tesla' Musk says "first model 3 factory machine should be thought of as version 0.5, with version 1.0 probably in 2018"

* " once we get to the point where autopilot is approximately 10 times safer than the U.S. vehicle average, the beta label will be removed"

* " in cities where demand exceeds the supply of customer-owned cars, Tesla will operate its own fleet"

* Duty trucks,high passenger-density urban transport; both in early stages of development at Tesla

* Tesla's Musk says would no more make sense to disable tesla's autopilot

* Master plan includes plan to develop a self-driving capability that is 10x safer than manual via massive fleet learning

* "will also be able to add your car to the Tesla shared fleet just by tapping a button on the Tesla phone app"

Source text - bit.ly/2acjz7e )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
