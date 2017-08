July 21 (Reuters) - Rieter Holding AG :

* Expects sales and profit for the whole of 2016 to be lower than in 2015

* H1 order intake up 32 percent to 510.7 million Swiss francs ($518.90 million), sales 436.9 million francs versus 553.9 million francs year ago, net profit of 11.0 million francs versus 29.1 million francs year ago Source text - bit.ly/2aarMWH Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9842 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)