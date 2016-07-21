FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Micronas Semiconductor Holding H1 loss shrinks to CHF 0.1 mln
July 21, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Micronas Semiconductor Holding H1 loss shrinks to CHF 0.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Micronas Semiconductor Holding AG :

* Consolidated net sales of 77.4 million Swiss francs ($78.64 million) in the first half of 2016, 9 percent higher than the figure posted for the first half of 2015

* H1 EBIT was down slightly at 1.2 million francs, which is 0.7 million francs lower than the year-back figure

* Loss of 0.1 million francs for the first half of 2016. In the first six months of 2015 the company had posted a loss of 5.2 million francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9842 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

