July 21 (Reuters) - Technip Sa :

* Technip awarded Master Services Agreement (MSA) for SCT&E LNG's Monkey Island project in Louisiana, USA

* Total liquefaction capacity for SCT&E LNG project is 12 mtpa

* Technip's operating center in Houston, Texas, USA, will execute contract