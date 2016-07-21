BRIEF-Bank Coop H1 gross interest income at CHF 84.1 million in, up 2.5 pct

July 21 (Reuters) - Bank Coop AG :

* H1 gross interest income at 84.1 million Swiss francs ($85.45 million) in core business, up 2.5 percent

* H1 commission income dropped to 29.2 million francs (2015: 31.4 million francs)

* H1 net income down by 0.8 million francs at 22.7 million francs

* H1 1.5 pct higher net interest income of 84.5 million francs(2015: 83.3 million francs)

* Stable half-year result supports the communicated earlier this year estimates that Bank Coop expects 2016 financial year with a similar result as in the previous year Source text: bit.ly/2aaRP15 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9842 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)