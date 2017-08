BRIEF-SRV Yhtiot Q2 operating profit up at EUR 4.1 million

July 21 (Reuters) - SRV Yhtiot Oyj :

* Q2 operating profit 4.1 million euros ($4.5 million) versus 0.8 million euros year ago

* Q2 revenue 218.5 million euros versus 164.5 million euros year ago

* End-Q2 order backlog 2.02 billion euros versus 1.26 billion euros year ago

* Outlook for earnings in 2016 remains unchanged

* FY revenue is expected to grow and operating profit to improve compared with 2015

* Says significant proportion of company's operating profit will be made in H2

