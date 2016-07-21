BRIEF-Zooplus Q2 sales up 31 pct to 221 million euros

July 21 (Reuters) - Zooplus AG :

* Sales increase 29 percent in the first half of 2016 to 428 million euros ($472.08 million)

* Sales in Q2 increase 31 percent to 221 million euros (Q2 2015: 168 million euros)

* Growth drivers in first half-year included not only recurring sales with existing customers but also a 28 percent rise in sales with new customers

* Sales growth will continue to be our top priority in quarters ahead