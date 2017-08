BRIEF-Sligro Food Group H1 net sales at 1.36 billion euros, to pay interim dividend

July 21 (Reuters) - Sligro Food Group Nv

* H1 net sales 1.36 billion euros ($1.50 billion) versus 1.33 billion euros in Reuters Poll

* H1 net profit 28 million euros versus 31.4 million euros in Reuters Poll

* H1 like-for-like sales growth (Group) 1.6 percent versus 2.97 percent in Reuters Poll

* H1 EBITDA 66 million euros versus 61.7 million euros in Reuters Poll

* For food retail market 2016 expects a growth similar to previous 52 weeks

* To pay an interim dividend of 0.45 euros/share Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9067 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)