FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Wereldhave H1 direct result up at 77.7 million euros, outlook reconfirmed
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 21, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Wereldhave H1 direct result up at 77.7 million euros, outlook reconfirmed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Wereldhave Nv

* H1 occupancy rate shopping centres increases to 94.8 pct (ye 2015: 93.8 pct)

* Direct result for first half of year increased from 62.6 million euros in 2015 to 77.7 million euros ($85.70 million) in 2016

* Quarterly interim dividend 2016: 0.77 euros per share (annual basis 2016: 3.08 euros; 2015: 3.01 euros)

* Dividend outlook: dividend level of 3.08 euros sustainable in all strategic scenarios

* Reconfirms its outlook that direct result per share for year 2016 will increase between 6 pct -9 pct compared to 2015

* Outlook reconfirmed Source text: bit.ly/2a0yOyN Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9067 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.