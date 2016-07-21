BRIEF-Wereldhave H1 direct result up at 77.7 million euros, outlook reconfirmed

July 21 (Reuters) - Wereldhave Nv

* H1 occupancy rate shopping centres increases to 94.8 pct (ye 2015: 93.8 pct)

* Direct result for first half of year increased from 62.6 million euros in 2015 to 77.7 million euros ($85.70 million) in 2016

* Quarterly interim dividend 2016: 0.77 euros per share (annual basis 2016: 3.08 euros; 2015: 3.01 euros)

* Dividend outlook: dividend level of 3.08 euros sustainable in all strategic scenarios

* Reconfirms its outlook that direct result per share for year 2016 will increase between 6 pct -9 pct compared to 2015

* Outlook reconfirmed Source text: bit.ly/2a0yOyN