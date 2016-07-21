BRIEF-Tate & Lyle Q1 profit ahead of last year

July 21 (Reuters) - Tate & Lyle Plc
* Q1 bulk ingredients performed strongly with profit well ahead of comparative period
* Tate & Lyle Plc trading statement
* Group made a strong start to year with profit ahead of comparative period in constant currency
* Q1 speciality food ingredients performed solidly with profit for division overall ahead of comparative period
* Q1 profit for Splenda sucralose was significantly higher than comparative period
* If current exchange rates were to prevail for remainder of financial year, reported earnings would increase strongly
* Net debt was lower than position at 31 March including currency translation effects of weaker sterling, group`s us dollar debt