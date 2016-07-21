FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Tate & Lyle Q1 profit ahead of last year
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 21, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tate & Lyle Q1 profit ahead of last year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Tate & Lyle Plc

* Q1 bulk ingredients performed strongly with profit well ahead of comparative period

* Tate & Lyle Plc trading statement

* Group made a strong start to year with profit ahead of comparative period in constant currency

* Q1 speciality food ingredients performed solidly with profit for division overall ahead of comparative period

* Q1 profit for Splenda sucralose was significantly higher than comparative period

* If current exchange rates were to prevail for remainder of financial year, reported earnings would increase strongly

* Net debt was lower than position at 31 March including currency translation effects of weaker sterling, group`s us dollar debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.