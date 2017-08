July 21 (Reuters) - SSH Communications Security Oyj :

* Q2 net sales 4.7 million euros ($5.2 million) versus 4.2 million euros year ago

* Q2 operating loss 1.6 million euros versus loss 1.8 million euros year ago

* In 2016 estimates its revenue to grow significantly from 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9069 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)