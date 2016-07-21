BRIEF-Millicom cuts 2016 growth outlook, Q2 core profit just lags expectations

July 21 (Reuters) - Millicom

* Q2 revenue of $1.57 bln - organic service revenue up 2.1%

* Q2 adjusted EBITDA $560 million - organic growth of 4.6%

* Says 2016 outlook revised

* Says organic service revenue growth outlook lowered to "low to mid-single digit" from previously "mid-single digit"

* Says capex lowered to "around $1.10 billion" on efficiencies, previously $1.15-$1.25 bln

* Says adjusted EBITDA growth outlook unchanged at "mid to high single digit"

* Says "The external environment continues to be very difficult in several markets, which is exacerbating the decline of our legacy voice/SMS business. This left us with revenue weaker than expected"

* Reuters poll: Millicom Q2 revenues were seen at $1,570 million, adjusted EBITDA at $564 million Consensus figures:

