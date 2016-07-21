FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Millicom cuts 2016 growth outlook, Q2 core profit just lags expectations
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 21, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Millicom cuts 2016 growth outlook, Q2 core profit just lags expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Millicom

* Q2 revenue of $1.57 bln - organic service revenue up 2.1%

* Q2 adjusted EBITDA $560 million - organic growth of 4.6%

* Says 2016 outlook revised

* Says organic service revenue growth outlook lowered to "low to mid-single digit" from previously "mid-single digit"

* Says capex lowered to "around $1.10 billion" on efficiencies, previously $1.15-$1.25 bln

* Says adjusted EBITDA growth outlook unchanged at "mid to high single digit"

* Says "The external environment continues to be very difficult in several markets, which is exacerbating the decline of our legacy voice/SMS business. This left us with revenue weaker than expected"

* Reuters poll: Millicom Q2 revenues were seen at $1,570 million, adjusted EBITDA at $564 million Consensus figures:

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.