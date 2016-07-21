FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-AO World says expectations for full year unchanged
July 21, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-AO World says expectations for full year unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Ao World

* Trading Statement, for the period 1 April 2016 to 30 June 2016

* Business remains on track with its long-term strategic plan

* Momentum in UK has continued, particularly with regards to gross margin and marketing costs

* Q1 year-on-year growth in AO branded UK sales of 29% and total UK revenue growth of 25%

* Mindful of economic uncertainty post Brexit and its potential effect on consumer confidence and forex exposure of our suppliers

* Expectations for UK business, over whole financial year, remain unchanged

* In Europe, progress is pleasing. Revenue in euros has increased year on year by 101%

* Expectations for European business, over whole financial year, remain in line with our previous guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

