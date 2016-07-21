BRIEF-AO World says expectations for full year unchanged

July 21 (Reuters) - Ao World
* Trading Statement, for the period 1 April 2016 to 30 June 2016
* Business remains on track with its long-term strategic plan
* Momentum in UK has continued, particularly with regards to gross margin and marketing costs
* Q1 year-on-year growth in AO branded UK sales of 29% and total UK revenue growth of 25%
* Mindful of economic uncertainty post Brexit and its potential effect on consumer confidence and forex exposure of our suppliers
* Expectations for UK business, over whole financial year, remain unchanged
* In Europe, progress is pleasing. Revenue in euros has increased year on year by 101%
* Expectations for European business, over whole financial year, remain in line with our previous guidance