FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Nexstim secures long-term financing agreement with Bracknor and Sitra
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 21, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nexstim secures long-term financing agreement with Bracknor and Sitra

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Nexstim Oyj :

* Announces long-term financing arrangements in the form of joint deal with Bracknor and Sitra

* Arrangements include convertible bond facility of 5 million euros ($5.52 million) (CBF Agreement), stand-by equity facilities of 5 million euros (Bracknor SEDA) and 1.5 million euros (Sitra SEDA), directed share issuance of 500,000 euros and warrants

* Has entered into convertible bond facility agreement and stand-by equity distribution agreement with Bracknor

* Has agreed on the Sitra SEDA, according to which Sitra will subscribe for Nexstim shares for 500,000 euros each time Bracknor has subscribed for Nexstim shares for 2 million euros in accordance with CBF Agreement and/or Bracknor SEDA

* Under terms of CBF Agreement, loan notes are convertible to Nexstim shares

* Company estimates that CBF Agreement and directed issuance will secure its funds to last at least until the beginning of financial year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9064 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.