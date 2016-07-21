FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CMC Markets says incurred no losses through EU referendum volatility
July 21, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-CMC Markets says incurred no losses through EU referendum volatility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Cmc Markets Plc

* Active clients increased by 13% for the period from 1 april to 30 june

* Value of client trades was lower in quarter particularly leading up to eu referendum

* , moderate decrease in revenue per active client for period from 1 april to 30 june

* Anticipates no disruption to its business as a result of referendum decision to leave european union

* No losses were incurred through high levels of volatility around eu referendum

* Costs of restructuring offices to continue to service clients, not anticipated to make material change to cost base Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

