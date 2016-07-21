FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Intermediate Capital Group AUM rise 1 pct in June quarter
July 21, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Intermediate Capital Group AUM rise 1 pct in June quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Intermediate Capital Group Plc

* Aum increased by 1% to eur 21.9bn

* New third party money raised in quarter to 30 june 2016 totalled eur 0.8bn

* Long term, market conditions remain favourable following eu referendum result

* It is too early to assess impact of eu referendum, if any, on performance of underlying portfolio companies

* Will continue to monitor brexit developments and react quickly to any possible impactInvestment and realisation pace may slow as uk m&a activity is expected to reduce in short term

* Third party fee earning aum increased 2% to eur 16.1bn Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

