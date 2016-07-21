BRIEF-Brexit uncertainty casts pall over rents, occupier demand, Land Securities warns

July 21 (Reuters) - Land Securities Group Plc

* "We expect business uncertainty to persist until there is more clarity on both timing and terms of UK's exit from EU" - Chief Executive Robert Noel to tell shareholders at AGM

* Demand from occupiers is likely to be subdued until confidence returns and this may have an impact on rental values.

* Says low leverage, high levels of occupancy and long lease terms by historical standards, puts firm in an excellent position

* to propose a 9.9% increase in the total dividend for the year, undrawn banking facilities leave us well prepared for future asset purchases. (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)