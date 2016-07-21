FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Brexit uncertainty casts pall over rents, occupier demand, Land Securities warns
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 21, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Brexit uncertainty casts pall over rents, occupier demand, Land Securities warns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Land Securities Group Plc

* "We expect business uncertainty to persist until there is more clarity on both timing and terms of UK's exit from EU" - Chief Executive Robert Noel to tell shareholders at AGM

* Demand from occupiers is likely to be subdued until confidence returns and this may have an impact on rental values.

* Says low leverage, high levels of occupancy and long lease terms by historical standards, puts firm in an excellent position

* to propose a 9.9% increase in the total dividend for the year, undrawn banking facilities leave us well prepared for future asset purchases. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.