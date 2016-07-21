FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Delhaize Group Q2 underlying operating profit up 12.1 pct at 247 million euros
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 21, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Delhaize Group Q2 underlying operating profit up 12.1 pct at 247 million euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Delhaize Group SA :

* Q2 comparable store sales growth of 2.9 pct in the US(3.9 pct real growth), 2.1 pct in Belgium and 8.7 pct in Southeastern Europe

* Q2 group underlying operating profit of 247 million euros (+12.1 pct at identical exchange rates compared to the second quarter of last year)

* Q2 revenue growth of 4.3 pct at identical exchange rates

* Q2 Belgium revenue 1.29 billion euros ($1.42 billion) versus 1.26 billion euros year ago

* Q2 group underlying operating margin of 3.9 pct (4.1 pct in the US, 3.3 pct in Belgium and 5.0 pct in Southeastern Europe)

* Q2 US revenue $4.59 billion versus $4.46 billion year ago

* Q2 Southeastern Europe revenue 939 million euros versus 828 million euros year ago

* For 2016 group underlying operating profit in line with current market expectations

* For 2016 group cash capital expenditures to be approximately 825 million euros at identical exchange rates

* For 2016 generate a solid level of free cash flow at approximately 400 million euros, excluding Transformation Plan cash out and merger-related expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9064 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

