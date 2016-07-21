FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 21, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Russian retailer Lenta says Q2 total sales up 21.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Russia's Lenta Ltd says:

* Q2 Like-For-Like ("lfl") sales growth of 4.9 pct versus same period last year;

* Q2 total sales rub lfl traffic growth of 1.4 pct combined with a 3.4 pct increase in lfl ticket;

* Total sales grew 21.8 pct in Q2 2016 to 73.6 bln rbls (Q2 2015: 60.4 bln rbls);

* Expects adjusted EBITDA growth of around 16 pct for H1;

* Expects adjusted EBITDA margin of around 9.8 pct for H1 compared to 10.2 pct same period of 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

