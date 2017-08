BRIEF-Mwb Fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank H1 net profit down at 658,000 euros

July 21 (Reuters) - Mwb Fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG :

* H1 net profit at 658,000 euros ($726,037.20)versus 1.28 million euros year ago

* H1 profit from ordinary activities 652,000 euros(pr year: 1.271 million euros)

* H1 commission income up at 1.372 million euros (prev. py. 1.149 million euros). Net trading income declined to 5.983 million euros (prev year 6.739 million euros)

* Because of ongoing uncertainty and nervousness on markets cannot give forecast for H2