July 21 (Reuters) - StarDSL AG :

* A capital reduction to be performed a the reverse stock split in a ratio of 10 to 1

* After share consolidation the capital was reduced by 11.3 million euros ($12.45 million) to 1.3 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9073 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)