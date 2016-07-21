FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-American Securities submits letter to special committee of Blue Bird's board for acquisition of Blue Bird
GE shifts strategy after missteps
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
July 21, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-American Securities submits letter to special committee of Blue Bird's board for acquisition of Blue Bird

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - American Securities :

* Submitted indication of interest letter to special committee of Blue Bird's board for acquisition of Blue Bird Corp

* American Securities LLC says proposal to buyout Blue Bird Corp made by ASP BB Holdings LLC

* American Securities Says Proposal To Buyout Blue Bird Based On A Per Share of common stock valuation of $12.80 to $13.10 - SEC filing

* American Securities says its proposal requires completion of a full due diligence review of blue bird

* American Securities says it and its affiliates own 57.15 percent stake in blue bird

* American Securities says believes that blue bird fits well within profile of companies in which American Securities seeks to invest

* American Securities anticipates that the purchase price to buy blue bird will be funded from combination of debt and equity financing Source text : bit.ly/29Ppb2q (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

