July 21 (Reuters) - Huntington Bancshares Inc:

* Huntington Bancshares Incorporated declares quarterly cash dividend on its series a, b, and d preferred stocks

* Says declared quarterly cash dividend on 8.50% series a non-cumulative perpetual convertible preferred stock of $21.25 per share