a year ago
BRIEF-Theranos Inc appoints new executives
July 21, 2016 / 11:56 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Theranos Inc appoints new executives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Theranos Inc:

* Theranos names new executives: vice president, regulatory and quality, and chief compliance officer

* Board of directors has created a compliance and quality committee

* Dave Wurtz, was named vice president, regulatory and quality

* Theranos says Fabrizio Bonanni, who joined board of directors in May, will chair compliance and quality committee

* Executive-Level appointments of Wurtz and Guggenheim are effective immediately.

* Theranos says Theranos board of directors has created a compliance and quality committee

* Daniel Guggenheim was named chief compliance officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Theranos Inc] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

