BRIEF-GM Financial posts net income of $189 mln for the June quarter

July 21 (Reuters) - GM Financial:
* June quarter net income of $189 million
* Available liquidity of $15.4 billion at quarter end
* Annualized net charge-offs were 1.7% of average retail finance receivables for quarter ended June 30, 2016
* Retail loan originations were $4.2 billion for quarter ended June 30, 2016, compared to $4.1 billion for quarter ended march 31, 2016
* Consumer loan and lease originations of $10.7 billion for June quarter
* Qtrly total revenue $2.29 billion versus $1.52 billion