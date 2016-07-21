FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GM Financial posts net income of $189 mln for the June quarter
#Market News
July 21, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-GM Financial posts net income of $189 mln for the June quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - GM Financial:

* June quarter net income of $189 million

* Available liquidity of $15.4 billion at quarter end

* Annualized net charge-offs were 1.7% of average retail finance receivables for quarter ended June 30, 2016

* Retail loan originations were $4.2 billion for quarter ended June 30, 2016, compared to $4.1 billion for quarter ended march 31, 2016

* Consumer loan and lease originations of $10.7 billion for June quarter

* Qtrly total revenue $2.29 billion versus $1.52 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

