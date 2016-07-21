FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-UEX signs Christie Lake joint venture agreement
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 21, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-UEX signs Christie Lake joint venture agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Uex Corp

* Says JCU (Canada) exploration company limited have signed a joint venture agreement for Christie Lake Project

* Says UEX holds an option to earn up to a 70 pct interest in project

* Christie Lake Joint venture agreement signed

* Project is currently owned 10% by UEX and 90% by jcu

* Says fully vesting a 70 pct interest in project

* UEX will remain operator of Christie Lake Project

* UEX will have right, at a minimum, to set annual exploration program and budget to meet its commitments under option agreement

* Initial operator of joint venture will be selected by a majority vote of management committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.