a year ago
BRIEF-General Motors sees FY2016 adj diluted EPS to be $5.50-$6.00
#Market News
July 21, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-General Motors sees FY2016 adj diluted EPS to be $5.50-$6.00

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - General Motors Co

* GM Financial reported qtrly earnings before tax of $0.3 billion, compared with $0.2 billion

* Now expects 2016 full year EPS diluted-adjusted to be $5.50 - $6.00, up from previously announced $5.25 - $5.75 range

* GM sees higher proportion of volume from new vehicles each year through 2020 versus prior 5 yrs, increasing to 40 percent of total volume, up from 26 percent in 2015

* Qtrly return on invested capital 30.5 percent versus 23.4 percent

* FY2016 earnings per share view $5.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
