BRIEF-Dynasty Metals & Mining provides an update on Zaruma mine, Ecuador

July 21 (Reuters) - Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc
* Dynasty provides an update on Zaruma mine, Ecuador
* Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc says agreement has been reached between Elipe, SA, Dynasty's Ecuadorian subsidiary, and Zaruma mine workers
* Dynasty Metals & Mining -Agreement reached for Zaruma mine workers to return to work at Zaruma and continue mining activities
* Dynasty Metals -Under terms, mine workers entitled to 20% of all material processed to satisfy outstanding wages owed to them with remaining 80% to be property of co
* Dynasty Metals & Mining -Transportation and milling costs will also be divided proportionally such that 20% of those costs are to be borne by mine workers