BRIEF-GM updates on possible costs related to Takata issue
July 21, 2016 / 3:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-GM updates on possible costs related to Takata issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - General Motors Co

* General Motors Co says related repair of inflators, co estimates reasonably possible cost of up to $320 million for 2.5 million vehicles subject to preliminary DIR

* General Motors Co - No provision has been made for any repair associated with co's vehicles subject to preliminary DIR and amended consent order

* General Motors Co - Also sees an additional $550 million for up to 4.3 million vehicles subject to future Takata DIRS under the amended consent order Source text: bit.ly/2ack93c Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

