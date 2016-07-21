FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-iTalk Inc unit files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
July 21, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-iTalk Inc unit files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Italk Inc :

* All retail stores operated by UMS Llc are open for business and continuing to operate in ordinary course

* italk Inc says unit united mobile solutions, has filed a voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11 of u.s. Bankruptcy code

* United mobile solutions filed a voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11 of U.S. Bankruptcy code in united states bankruptcy court

* UMS Llc is moving forward to implement its financial restructuring plan

* italk, Inc. Subsidiary files for chapter 11 bankruptcy

* UMS Llc is moving forward to implement its financial restructuring plan

All retail stores operated by UMS Llc are open for business and continuing to operate in ordinary course

