BRIEF-Dunkin' Brands says FY 16 operating income growth to be 27-30 pct- conf call
July 21, 2016 / 1:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dunkin' Brands says FY 16 operating income growth to be 27-30 pct- conf call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Dunkin' Brands Group Inc

* Dunkin' Brands Executive says "Disappointed with the level of negative transactions that we experienced in the quarter, particularly in the afternoon" - conf call

* Dunkin' Brands Executive says short term sales guidance remains unchanged - conf call

* Traffic deceleration was in part amplified by softening in QSR and restaurant marketplace; traffic was negative 240 BPS to comparable sales in the second quarter - conf call

* For 2016, expect GAAP operating income growth of 27-30 percent, helped by rollover of the Japan impairment recorded last year - conf call Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
