a year ago
BRIEF-Net Element enters into binding letter of intent with Paystar Inc
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
#Market News
July 21, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Net Element enters into binding letter of intent with Paystar Inc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Net Element Inc :

* Net Element Inc says entered into a binding letter of intent with Paystar Inc- Sec filing

* Says parties agreed to negotiate a definitive agreement to enter into a joint venture

* Co will contribute to Newco up to $3.4 million as consideration for such 51 percent of Newco's voting class a stock

* Nexcharge or its current owners will collectively own 49% of Newco's voting class a stock, Co will own 51% of Newco's voting class a stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)

