a year ago
BRIEF-Allergan, Amgen collaborating on development, commercialization of four oncology biosimilars
#Market News
July 21, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Allergan, Amgen collaborating on development, commercialization of four oncology biosimilars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc :

* In neoadjuvant phase of study, which included chemotherapy, there were more serious adverse events reported in ABP 980 group

* Allergan Plc says Amgen and Allergan are collaborating on development and commercialization of four oncology biosimilars

* Amgen and Allergan announce top-line results from phase 3 study evaluating ABP 980 compared with Trastuzumab in patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-positive early breast cancer

* Results ruled out inferiority compared to Trastuzumab but could not rule out superiority based on its primary efficacy endpoint

* Overall results also showed comparable immunogenicity

* In adjuvant phase of study, which did not include chemotherapy, serious adverse events were comparable between treatment groups Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
