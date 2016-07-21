BRIEF-Allergan, Amgen collaborating on development, commercialization of four oncology biosimilars

July 21 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc :

* In neoadjuvant phase of study, which included chemotherapy, there were more serious adverse events reported in ABP 980 group

* Allergan Plc says Amgen and Allergan are collaborating on development and commercialization of four oncology biosimilars

* Amgen and Allergan announce top-line results from phase 3 study evaluating ABP 980 compared with Trastuzumab in patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-positive early breast cancer

* Results ruled out inferiority compared to Trastuzumab but could not rule out superiority based on its primary efficacy endpoint

* Overall results also showed comparable immunogenicity

* In adjuvant phase of study, which did not include chemotherapy, serious adverse events were comparable between treatment groups