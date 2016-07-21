FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Cancana Resources announces proposed combination with Ferrometals
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 21, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cancana Resources announces proposed combination with Ferrometals

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Cancana Resources Corp

* Cancana announces letter of intent for proposed restructuring and business combination with Ferrometals

* Cancana announces letter of intent for proposed restructuring and business combination with ferrometals

* Says transaction is intended to unitize and streamline ownership structure of bmc

* Says targeting completion of proposed transaction during october, 2016

* Board has formed special committee comprising independent board members to review and provide recommendations to board on proposed transaction

* Says ferrometals owns approximately 78.6% and cancana owns remaining 21.4% of bmc

* Says ferrometals would seek to assume cancana's listing on tsx-v exchange

* Cancana resources corp says proposed transaction will be implemented by way of a plan of arrangement under british columbia business corporations act

* Says parties' sole project is brazil manganese corporation

* Says Ferrometals will acquire all of securities of Cancana in exchange for securities of Ferrometals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.